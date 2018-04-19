Child, youth financial literacy programme

Islamabad: An event, hosted by the State Bank of Pakistan, for their ‘Child and Youth Financial Literacy Programme’ (CYFLP) was held at Indus University, Karachi and attended by eminent professionals from academia, financial sector and private sector and key officials from the public sector, says a press release issued here.

The CYFLP is a nationwide pilot project, being implemented by Enclude, an international advisory firm, under the umbrella of the ‘National Financial Literacy Programme’ (NFLP) sponsored by the State Bank of Pakistan. The programme seeks to empower children and youth with skills and knowledge deemed crucial for sound financial management through participating academic institutions. State Bank of Pakistan’s officials present on the occasion shared State Bank’s vision behind the National Financial Literacy Programme and in particular behind this initiative.