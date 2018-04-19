USPCAS-E convocation

Islamabad: The US Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E) at National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) held its first convocation here on Wednesday.

As many as 94 students received Master of Science degrees in Energy Engineering. Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari was the chief guest at the occasion. US Ambassador to Pakistan, David Hale also attended the ceremony.

The Federal Minister Leghari congratulated the graduates, saying, “You are a highly valuable addition to Pakistan’s resurging energy sector.” He further said that specialised centres like USPCAS-E will be instrumental in providing sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

In his remarks, Ambassador Hale commended the students for their hard work and encouraged them to apply their expertise gained at NUST USPCAS-E to tackle Pakistan’s most vexing energy challenges.