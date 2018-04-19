PWC holds rally for acceptance of demands

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Pakistan Workers Confederation (PWC) held a demonstration at Islamabad Press Club here the other day to press for the acceptance of their demands, says a press release.
Their demands include: restoration of gas supply to fertiliser factories; enhancement of minimum wage from Rs15,000 to Rs25,000; raise in EOBI pension from Rs6,250 to Rs15,000; abolition of contractual system and provision of unconditional right of union making; provision of educational facilities to labourers children; restoration of conducive atmosphere in the institutions in accordance with charter of ILO.
Addressing the rally, the confederation’s chairman and Pak-Arab Fertilizer Workers Union President Malik Ghulam Dastgir Maitla demanded of the government immediate restoration of gas supply to fertilizer factories to save services of thousands of workers.
