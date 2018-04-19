PHC seals 93 quacks’ centres

LAHORE: Following the directions of the Supreme Court, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Wednesday shut down another 93 fake treatment centres of quacks.

According to a press release, most of the quacks kept their businesses closed due to the crackdown. The Punjab Healthcare Commission teams were accompanied by officials of the district administration and police.

The teams visited 14 districts includeding Chiniot, Multan, Attock, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Vehari, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal, Kasur, Khushab, Lahore, Bahawalnagar and Lodhran.It is pertinent to mention here that during the last two days, the Punjab Healthcare Commission teams have visited 371 businesses centres of quacks and sealed 93 of them.