Avenfield reference: NAB to produce another witness

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to produce another witness in the Avenfield reference against the Sharif family, sources said on Wednesday.

According to NAB sources, the anti-graft organisation will produce NAB Director-General Operations Zahir Shah as a witness in the case, reported Geo News. The DG Operations Zahir Shah has received additional documents from the British government, and he is being made a witness so the documents could be brought on record, the sources said.

The NAB investigation officer and the DG Operations will record their statements in the case. The statements of all the witnesses in the London flats reference to date have been recorded. The next hearing of the case is on April 23.