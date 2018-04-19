‘Japan’s interest growing in Pakistan’

KARACHI Japanese companies interest is growing in Pakistan due to improved security situation, while Japanese companies already operating in Pakistan are expanding their investment, Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan, Takashi Kurai, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 10th annual general meeting of Pakistan Japan Business Forum, Kurai said that the number and exposure of Japanese companies is increasing in Pakistan, but at a slower pace.

Appreciating the policies of the government to spur economic growth, the ambassador said, "Favourable business environment is the key to promote foreign investment.”

A high-level policy dialogue will be held in Islamabad on April 26, 2018 where promotion of trade and investment between the two countries would come under discussion, he said.

"Moreover, the government of Japan will continue to support infrastructure development in Pakistan," the ambassadorsaid.

Earlier, Pakistan Japan Business Forum Chairman Sohail P Ahmed presented a report regarding the activities of the forum in promoting business ties between the businessmen of the two countries.

Ahmed also proposed to transform the business forum into a chamber of commerce and industry, as this would establish a relationship of trust between the business communities of the two countries.