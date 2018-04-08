Election preparations reviewed

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi Sara Hayat Friday chaired the meeting to review electoral roll and preparation of forthcoming General Elections 2018. She directed to verify the revenue limits of Bahria Town Phase1-8 and DHA.

She also ordered to spread awareness about display centres by arranging seminars at Tehsil level by DEC. These awareness campaigns should aim to blowout the word about the importance of casting votes and assure them about the worth of their vote by realising them that it is a national obligation to choose the right person for their country.

She expressed these views at Deputy Commissioner Officer while reviewing preparations of upcoming General Elections 2018. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sara Hayat, ADC (F&P) Rao Atif Raza, Assistant Commissioner (Cant) Amber Gillani, Deputy Director Local Government, Rizwan Akhter Election Officer RWP-1, Syed Ghulam Rizwi Election Officer RWP-2 and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Moreover, DC added that transparent and smooth elections are inevitable for the development of a country so it is social responsibility of every department to cooperate with ECP in this regard. He said that ECP is completing the process of voter’s registration in collaboration with NADRA so that people including minorities, transgender, disable persons and women may get their right to vote.