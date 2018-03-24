Millennials get top ranked university acceptances

Islamabad: Flagship Millennium, Campus I-9/3, has recorded remarkable scholarships from top ranked renowned universities from around the globe as the university acceptances for undergraduate fall session 2018-19 has begun, says a press release.

Chief Executive & National Guidance Counsellor Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI and Principal Muneeze Muzaffar congratulate all the recipients who were successful to attain 100% or more scholarships starting with, Millennial Ahsan Suheer who has been awarded 120% scholarship from Richmond University (USA) maintaining the legacy of a Richmond Scholar, Millennial Faiz Rafiq who received 120% Alumni Merit Scholarship from Colgate University (USA) and Mahin Ali who received 120% scholarship from Franklin & Marshall University (USA).

Trinity College (USA) has met full aid for Millennials Hassan Rashid and Laiba Bahrawar. Hinza Batool received 120% scholarship from Hollins College (USA). University of Glasgow (UK) awarded 120% scholarship to Maryam Sibghatullah and 75% scholarship to Usayrim. Another Millennial Abdul Aziz Memon gained 130% scholarship from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and 50% scholarship from Hong Kong University. Jacobs University Germany granted 80% scholarship to students Yazdaan Qureshi and Abdul Ahad Butt. 100% scholarship was awarded to Mahin Ali and Abdul Mohaimin from Bocconi University, Italy.

Millennial Urwa Shoaib got a 90% scholarship from Bryn Mawr University (USA). The prestigious New York University awarded scholarships to Millennials namely Farheen Foad, Braykhna Khan, Shahbaz Asif, Osama Babakhel, Muhammad Bilal, Atif Zia, Abdullah Hassan and Abdul Aziz Memon for their New York and Shanghai campuses. 50% scholarships are awarded to Ammal Sajjad and Hadia Ahmed from Ohio Wesleyan (USA) and Bates College (USA) respectively.

So far Millennium College I-9/3, like every year has surpassed all precedents of outstanding acceptances with full scholarships/financial aid while the best is yet to come.