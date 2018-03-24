Power supply to Broze, other villages demanded

CHITRAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Abdul Wali Khan has urged the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) to provide electricity to the dwellers of Broze, Oyone and Ghairet villages.

“An atmosphere of unrest prevails among the dwellers of these villages. They have already started protest and the authorities must accept their demand to avoid law and order in the area,” he told a group of reporters.

He said the Golen Gol power project was producing surplus electricity and there was no logic to deprive these villages of the facility. “The Wapda must install own poles and provide electricity to the villages through own system,” he went on to add.