Four terrorists held with explosives

MULTAN: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Friday claimed to have arrested four terrorists of defunct Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and Lashkar-e -Jhangvi.
The terrorists-Ahmed, Noor, Shahbaz and Asim Zaheer - were arrested from Babar Chowk when they were planning for a massive sabotage activity. Weapons and explosives were also recovered from them. Further investigation is under way.
