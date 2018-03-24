Sat March 24, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 24, 2018

Four terrorists held with explosives

MULTAN: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Friday claimed to have arrested four terrorists of defunct Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and Lashkar-e -Jhangvi.

The terrorists-Ahmed, Noor, Shahbaz and Asim Zaheer - were arrested from Babar Chowk when they were planning for a massive sabotage activity. Weapons and explosives were also recovered from them. Further investigation is under way.

