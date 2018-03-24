UAE celebrates the National Day of Pakistan

DUBAI: The 78th National Day of Pakistan was celebrated with traditional zeal and patriotic spirit by Pakistanis living in the UAE at the premises of the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE, Mr. Moazzam Ahmad Khan, in his message on this occasion, congratulated the Pakistani community living in the UAE. He said on this very day, the Muslims of the Subcontinent resolved to achieve a separate homeland in order to lead their lives with dignity, honor and freedom.

Ambassador Khan recalled the challenges confronted by Pakistan since its inception but were addressed through national resolve, resilience and commitment by the Pakistani nation. Ambassador also thanked the friends of Pakistan, in particular the UAE, who always stood by it in difficult times and contributed to its development. He paid special tributes to the founder of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (Alarehma), who used to call Pakistan his second home. The ambassador underlined that the sapling of friendship planted by Sheikh Zayed and Pakistani leadership has grown into a tall tree.

As a special gesture, the UAE’s military contingent participated in the Pakistan National Day parade held in Islamabad. Performance of the UAE military contingent in the parade was appreciated by all present in the parade ground. It is the first time that a military contingent of the UAE has attended the National Day parade. It is manifestation of the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

Earlier, on 21st March, the Pakistan Day reception was hosted by the embassy at a local hotel, which was attended by a large number of ambassadors and their representatives, officials of the UAE government, media and members of Pakistan community. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance, and Her Excellency Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, were the chief guests on the occasion.