Nawaz can flee before May 31, says Qadri

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri has alleged that disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif wants to leave country before May 31st, the end of the PML-N government’s tenure and the announcement of judgments on corruption references against him.

Nawaz Sharif is trying to escape before tenure of the PML-N government ended or judgment against his corruption references came, he said while addressing party office-bearers’ meeting on Friday on telephone.

He warned that Nawaz Sharif should shun making the party his shield, and must provide money trail of his London assets to the Accountability Court. He warned that there should be no negotiations with plunderers and black mailers. He said mastermind of Model Town massacre deserves no legal or constitutional concession, adding that any such concession would amount to sheltering those who declare war against state.

If such culprits of state got any concession in the guise of negotiations, then accountability of high-ups in Pakistan would become a dream. He said this disqualified group tried to divide judiciary and army as they did in 1997, and 1999, in an effort to blackmail state institutions, threatened to spill the beans but failed to achieve this goal.

Dr Tahirul Qadri said political parties protesting against privatisation of PIA and steel mills should also protest against the Punjab government’s efforts to sell major hospitals and educational institutes in the name of outsourcing.

He warned that bid price of Jinnah Hospital, Ganga Ram, Mayo and other major hospitals was fixed, adding that if the mafia in health sector took control of these hospitals, poor masses would not remain entitled to cheap treatment and medicines.