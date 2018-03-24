Sat March 24, 2018
March 24, 2018

Gridlocked

Gridlocked

The drastic increase in Karachi’s population has resulted in an equally bigger increase in the number of vehicles that ply the city’s roads on a daily basis. This has given rise to huge snarl ups on all main thoroughfares especially during the evenings – the city is not alien to random traffic jams either. Getting from one place to the other in time has become next to impossible. The traffic has also given rise to road accidents, which make an already precarious situation more perilous.

Regardless of what part of the city one lives in, the traffic jams spare no one, not office going people, not students, or even pedestrians. And noise pollution is another added problem. It is my humble request to all the concerned government authorities to overcome this problem as soon as possible, and also request the citizens of this city to cooperate with the traffic police.

Hareem Khalid

Karachi

Comments

