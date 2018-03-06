Team Blue taste victory in friendship golf

LAHORE: Team Blues prevailed over Team Red in the friendship golf of Royal Palm Golf and Country Club on Monday.

The Palmers Friendship Golf Competition was a golfing battle between the 24 member Team Blue captained by Sharjeel Awan and the 24 member Palmers Team Red captained by Faisal Sayid at the par 72 Royal Palm Golf Course on Monday.

Undoubtedly the Blue Pairs showed remarkable cohesion and energetic effort and thereby kept the smart ones of the Red Team in check. And through this whole cohesive act, the Team Blue managed a successful effort to compile 26 points as against 20 points compiled by Reds. This yielded honors for the Team Blue who took home the glittering trophy amidst heartening applause and ample compliments.

For the Blue Team, the pairings of BJ Nadeem and Khalid Khan, Shahid Abbas and Khalid Chaudry, Shoaib Bokhari and Dr Tashbeeb, Shahid Gondal and Asadullah Khan, Taha Mehmood and Naseer Akhter, Ahsen Anwer and Zahid Hussain, Tanveer Karamat and H. M. Yousaf attained ascendancy over their opponents to secure two points each for their team and facilitate them to gain a winning advantage in the race for honors.

In the singles contest, the individuals who added a point each through their effort were B. J. Nadeem, Shahid Abbas, Dr Tashbeeb, Sharjeel Awan, Shahid Gondal, Asadullah Khan, Naseer Akhter, Jaudat Hussain, Dr Mohsin Anwer, Abid Farooq, and HM Yousaf. Half a point each was contributed by Abdullah Sharif and Tanveer Karamat. At the conclusion of the well fought Royal Palm Palmers Frienship Cup Golf Competition, Abdullah Sharif, Captain Golf gave away the prizes to the winners at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club.