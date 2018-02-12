DRAP Medical Device Board gets new members

Islamabad: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has appointed 10 members to the Medical Device Board for a period of two years.

The MDB is responsible for the enlistment or registration of medical devices, licensing of establishments and issuance of permits for export and import of medical devices and dealing with the relevant matters.

Among the new members are Brigadier (r) Dr. Waqar Azim Niaz, consultant urologist and transplant surgeon of the Quaid-i-Azam International Hospital, Islamabad; Dr. Sajid Bashir, dean of the Department of Pharmacy, University of Sargodha; Dr. Abdul Haleem Khan, the chairperson of the Department of Pharmacy, Forman Christian College, Lahore; Ms Tazeen Saeed Bukhari, TRF Technical Consultant for Medical Devices, Technical Resource Facility, Lahore; Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Ahmad of the Department of Radiology, Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi; Muhammad Asghar, chief executive officer of the Cyber Soft Technologies, Lahore; Dr. Mohammad Farid Khan, director (emergency services), Kasur district; Prof Saqib Shafi Sheikh, a cardiovascular surgeon of the Mayo Hospital, Lahore; Muhammad Tahir Aziz, chief operating officer of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Peshawar, and Prof Ijaz Hussan, dean of the North west School of Medicine, Peshawar.