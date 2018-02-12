Three dead in Pakpattan accidents

PAKPATTAN: Three people were killed in separate accidents here on Sunday. Shahid of Chak Chawant was on his way home when a speeding vehicle hit his bike. As a result, he was killed on the spot. In another incident, Umar Parvez of Mohallah Sadhanwala was on his way by a bike when his bike slipped and he fell on Circle Road, which caused his instant death. Muhammad Hussain of Chak 20-SP was on his way by a bike when a speeding truck crushed him to death near Chak 13-SP. The police are investigating.