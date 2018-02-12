Mon February 12, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
February 12, 2018

Cop injured in accidental firing in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A sub-inspector of the Daudzai Police Station was injured when his own pistol went off mistakenly on Sunday. It was learnt that sub-inspector Badan Khan was wounded and shifted to a hospital due to bullet wounds. An official in-charge of the area said the sub-inspector was wounded with his own pistol due to carelessness while performing duty. Meanwhile, a tribesman Gohar Khan was wounded when unidentified persons opened fire at him in the limits of the Sarband Police Station.

