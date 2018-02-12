EPD restarts issuing warning to industrial units for pollution

LAHORE: In a bid to control air pollution, the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has restarted issuing warnings to industrial units including steel industries operating without taking measures to reduce noise and air pollution across the city.

Sources in the EPD said that the drive was earlier started after smog had engulfed the city some two months back. Notices and warnings were given to all smoky industrial units and they were directed to introduce wet scrubbers or other mitigating measures at their workplaces to reduce air pollution in two months. Dozens of industrial units were also sealed at the time but later were desealed on the request of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) that they would follow the environmental rules and regulations in the next two months.

“The time has lapsed and now we have restarted inspection of industrial units especially steel mills, furnaces and those who use boilers in their factories to see what they have done to end air pollution,” said Naseemur Rehman, focal person of EPD. He said two units were sealed on Sunday for not installing wet scrubbers to control air pollution. Light and heavy steel industry is developed in northern localities such as Misri Shah, Baghbanpura, Mughalpura, Daroghawala, Bhagatpura, Chah Miran, Shadbagh and other areas along the Bund Road and GT Road while boiler-related industries are mostly established along the Hadyara drain (Ferozpur Road), Sundar Industrial Estate and the Kot Lakhpat Industrial area. The industries included steel foundries, re-rolling mills, furnaces, textile mills, scrap yards. The industries are spreading different types of pollution especially air, noise, vibration and heat. Besides the residential areas, a good number of steel mills and other industrial units are also operating around the historical monuments including the Shalimar Gardens, Lahore Fort and Badshahi Mosque and the environment department of CDGL has already served notices on 48 mills. A majority of the industries use tyres and substandard rubber products to keep their furnaces alive, said a senior official of EPD while talking to The News. He said air pollution was a key environmental issue of the steel industry which the residents were facing. A major source of air pollution is furnace, which releases pollutants like carbon monoxide, sulphur oxides and toxic metals. The principal air pollutant in smoke is particulate matter (PM) that includes toxic metal dusts and fumes of lead, chromium, cadmium and zinc, said Dr Nusrat Hashmi. Uncontrolled emissions result in deterioration of air quality, he said, adding that air pollutants restrict photosynthesis, increase respiratory infections, birth defects, acid rains, and lung damage. He said lead and cadmium were also present in the fumes released by furnaces that cause collapse of the central nervous system and degeneration of joints, lung and kidney diseases. On the other hand, hundreds of thousands of residents of north Lahore are facing the threat directly or indirectly and they are approaching different forums to get relief. They said different types of diseases are spreading in the localities with asthma and skin diseases are on top. Sources in EPD said as per the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997, all industrial units i.e. cottage or large industries were supposed to obtain an NOC from the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) but over 90 per cent industrial units were operating without fulfilling the legal formality.

Naseemur Rehman said the Punjab government had constituted a dedicated team comprising officers of the industries department and EPD to work on the issue round the clock. He said the government’s first priority was to shift the industrial units and in case of failure the department would ensure that the industry concerned should take measures to prevent pollution. He warned that strict action would be taken against those who failed to follow the rules and regulations of EPD while appreciation certificates would be awarded to those who abide by the rules.