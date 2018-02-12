It’s election time

The recent surge in repair and maintenance work in Rawalpindi points at one thing: the elections are round the corner. Well maintained roads are dug up to resolve the problem of drainage. However, there is a negative side to this repair work. Big rocks and the standing water on roads have made the lives of people miserable. Every government, at the end of its period, start carrying out repair work to create a good image in the eyes of the people. It aims at creating its image as a party that strives for the betterment of the nation. However, while building a positive image for itself, the government doesn’t take notice of the wastage of the public fund.

Digging up well built roads without having a well-thought-out development plan wastes a huge amount of money. Citizens know why these projects are started and they are intelligent enough not to fall for it. All parties are advised to carry out development work that is beneficial for citizens. If a party wants to renovate Rawalpindi, it should do it in the right way – by making streets free from electricity wires, telephone cable and electric poles. All wires should be laid underground. This will also enhance the beauty of the city.

Mehran Khan

Islamabad