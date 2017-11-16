A league of our own

After holding two successful events of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the PCB is all set to organise the third edition of the famous league. The event will be held in February 2018. It is heartening to see that cricket in Pakistan is finally witnessing its revival after a dry spell of almost eight years. After the 2009 Sri Lankan team attack, cricket in Pakistan suffered a major setback. International cricket on Pakistani soil was suspended for an indefinite period. However, the board’s tireless efforts finally paid off and the successful event of the PSL boosted the confidence of international players. Although the tournament was held in the UAE, the final match of the second season of the PSL was played in Lahore.

After the event, World XI tour to Pakistan proved to be the light at the end of the tunnel. The event proved that the country is a safe place and can host international events efficiently. The effects of these successful tournaments are now quite apparent. Many foreign players have signed up for the third edition of the PSL. The inclusion of a new team, Multan Sultan, has allowed a few more players to become a part of the league. Famous cricketers from Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies will participate in the tournament. The PCB is also trying to hold the final in Karachi. Until now all international events were held in Lahore. It is hoped that other parts of the country will also the revival of international cricket. For now, let us give due credit to the PCB and for bringing international cricket to Pakistan.

Alijan Dilwash ( Makran )