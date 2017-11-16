Obituary

PESHAWAR: Qul for widow of Haji Abdul Wahab will be offered today (Thursday) at the family residence in Harichand, Charsadda.

She had passed away on Monday and her funeral was offered at Harichand on Tuesday. The deceased was the mother of Amir Alam, Farid Alam, Said Alam, Shahid Alam and Nisar Alam and the sister of Haji Amanul Mulk and Sherin Khan. She was the mother-in-law of Engineer Shakirullah.