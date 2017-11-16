Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE :Partly cloudy weather with a trace of rain was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met Office predicted scattered rain for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist for the next 24 hours. They predicted that more rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills was expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kohat, Peshawar divisions, Islamabad and upper FATA. Met officials said that foggy conditions were likely to prevail in plains of Punjab (Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha divisions) during morning and night hours.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Peshawar, 56, Cherat, 49, Bannu, 43, Risalpur, 42, Kohat, 27, Lower Dir, 17, Kakul, 15, Malamjabba, 13, Dir 07, Mirkhani, 05, Parachinar, 04, Saidu Sharif, Chitral, 02, DI Khan, Kalam, Balakot, 01, Murree, Noorpurthal, 13, Islamabad, Saidpur 11, ZP 10, Golra 08, Bokra 05; Rawalpindi, 12, Shamsabad, 08, Bhakkar, 08, Mangla, 07, Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Jhang, Jhelum, 06, Kasur, 05, Mianwali, 04, TT Singh, 03, Bahawalnagar, 03, Sargodha 02, Joharabad, Sialkot Cantt, 02, Lahore, Punjab University, 02, PBO, 01; Kotli, Rawalakot, 12, Muzaffarabad, 03, Garidupatta, 02, Zhob, 04 and Barkhan, 01. Met officials said that Wednesday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Kalat where mercury dropped to -02°C.