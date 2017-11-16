Cotton down

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi :Normal cotton trading was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates decreased Rs50/maund.
The spot rates fell to Rs6,400/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,859/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also decreased to Rs6,545/maund and Rs7,014/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.
An analyst said poor quality cotton has started arriving in the market, which resulted in a decline in spot rates for the second consecutive day. “Majority of the buyers have built up their stocks, so they are not in a position to offer higher rates to the new arrivals,” he added.
A total of 26 transactions were recorded of around 22,000 bales at a price of Rs6,000 to Rs6,700/maund. Notable deals were recorded from Shahdadpur, Ghotki, Rohri, Khairpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sadiqabad, Jalalpur, Chistian and Layyah.
Karachi :Normal cotton trading was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates decreased Rs50/maund.
The spot rates fell to Rs6,400/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,859/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also decreased to Rs6,545/maund and Rs7,014/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.
An analyst said poor quality cotton has started arriving in the market, which resulted in a decline in spot rates for the second consecutive day. “Majority of the buyers have built up their stocks, so they are not in a position to offer higher rates to the new arrivals,” he added.
A total of 26 transactions were recorded of around 22,000 bales at a price of Rs6,000 to Rs6,700/maund. Notable deals were recorded from Shahdadpur, Ghotki, Rohri, Khairpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sadiqabad, Jalalpur, Chistian and Layyah.
Comments