Faizabad Interchange

Due to the current political impasse between the government and religious leaders, lives of residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been brought to a standstill. The sit-in by religious groups has blocked the Faizabad Interchange – the route taken by a majority of people for commuting between the twin cities. Massive traffic jams and poor plans to divert traffic to different routes have added more to the misery. Children from Rawalpindi studying in schools in Islamabad are bearing the blunt of the situation. Since last week they have been unable to attend classes. The travel time between both cities have increased manifold owing to road blockades. Nothing in this country happens to ease the suffering of citizens.

A few people have locked the capital and the government is not able to do anything about it. Although protest is the basic and political right of every citizen of this county, party leaders should not disturb the daily lives of residents. Religious groups should move a step forward to facilitate the common man. Residents request the religious groups to have mercy on tens of thousands of people who have been suffering because of this sit-in since last week. It is hoped that all the parties involved will consider what is best for the common man and alleviate their suffering.

Iftikhar Mirza (Islamabad)

*****

Road blockades in Islamabad have created problems for residents, including government and private employees, students and senior citizens. Due to the current sit-in, residents of Rawalpindi are unable to enter Islamabad. The question is, For how long will Islamabad be remained sealed?

The government should look into this most serious matter because this ongoing protest has brought the lives of two million people of the twin cities to a standstill. It is also causing economic losses. If it is impossible for the government to open the highways and roads of twin cities, it should delegate the responsibility of bringing things back to normalcy to security personnel.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya (Rawalpindi)