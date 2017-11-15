Fazl doubts 2018 polls without political unity

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday that if political unity was not achieved, it was hard to see elections in 2018.

He expressed his concerns over the human rights violations, mass killings and state terrorism by the Indian forces in held Kashmir. Addressing a press conference at Meet the Press here at the National Press Club, he said that Kashmiris were facing hardships for the past 70 years, adding the Kashmiri people should be given their right of self-determination in the light of the UN resolutions.

The JUI-F chief said the UN had passed resolutions for granting the right of self-determination to Kashmiri people according to their aspirations. Criticising the US policies, he said that the US on the one side was signing MoUs with India in nuclear field while on the other side threatening Pakistan that her financial assistance would be cut down. He said that such a situation will create a mistrust between the two countries. He said, “We want friendship but on the basis of mutual coexistence.” Talking about politics, he said that democratic system should continue as it is crucial for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that the general elections should be held on time. He added that revival of the MMA has been decided on the basis of previous terms. However, the steering committee is working on other pending matters.

Talking about the Fata reforms, Maulana Fazl said that the Jirga held its meeting recently in Peshawar and constituted a supreme council in this regard. He said that there were differences regarding the Fata reforms.