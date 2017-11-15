All court urgency is for Nawaz: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Hours after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was granted bail in four separate cases by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday, Maryam Nawaz said all judicial requirements and haste were only for Nawaz Sharif and his family, as others were not even asked about their whereabouts for the past two years. Maryam, the daughter of deposed prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, took to Twitter to vent her fury on the court proceedings.

The ATC granted Imran bail against Rs200,000 surety for each case, as he had been declared a proclaimed offender in the cases related to his party’s 2014 anti-government sit-in in Islamabad. The tweet said: “IK’s case is far more serious in terms of legal implications than the Iqama joke. Nation is now waiting to see the decision in his case.”

She said all the urgency was for Nawaz’s case, as new judicial standards have been set for issuing verdicts against him. “By presenting himself for accountability, the former premier has forced others to follow his example. That is true. Nawaz Sharif by presenting himself for ruthless accountability, knowing it was a farce, has forced others to measure up,” she tweeted.