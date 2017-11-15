Rain brings relief for twin cities’ dwellers

Rawalpindi :The much-awaited rain lashed twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Tuesday ended the dry spell and smog. The residents of twin cities started wearing woolies due to dip in temperature after rain.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in Islamabad recorded 4 millimetres of rain till the filing of this report. PMD Director Dr. Muhammad Hanif told ‘The News’ that westerly waves have finally approached the twin cities and resulted in rain. Rain will continue during next 24 hours, he claimed.

“Besides Rawalpindi and Islamabad, it also rained in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara and Malakand, while Malam Jabba, Kalam, Chitral and Gilgit received light snowfall”.

The people in twin cities were relieved as it rained after very long time. Doctors believed that the rain would help in overcoming a number of diseases especially among children. “Sore throat was quite common in dry weather with so much dust all around,” Dr. Beenish told ‘The News.’

However, she said that after Tuesday’s rain, patients of asthma, dust allergy and throat infection would feel relief. “Rain is good, especially for asthma patients, as they spent a tough time during dry weather,” she said.

Many people opted to remain indoors in the twin cities due to rain on Tuesday. The more adventurous, however, left the comforts of their home and braved the cold damp roads of the twin cities, enjoying the rarity of driving in the rain.

The rain also brought with itself hopes for improved water levels at Rawal and Khanpur dams, according to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Rawalpindi. The light rain that swept the Potohar region also brought relief for Rabi crops in arid areas, but over flowing sewers, flooded roads and traffic chaos on roads.

Winter delights, specially fried food items, were in demand as people flocked food streets and popular hangouts with the first splash of raindrops. Foodies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi were seen indulging in traditional winter items like chicken soup, Kashmiri tea, fried fish, samosa, ‘pakora’ and coffee.

Eateries at Aabpara, Sitara Market, Super, Jinnah Super, Karachi Company, Saddar market, Committee Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market and other places were overcrowded with groups of friends and families enjoying their favourite foods.

Meanwhile, met office forecast more rains during next 24 hours, advised farmers in the arid area to sprinkle fertilisers in the fields to maximise the wheat yield. “The rain was much awaited. The wheat crop in Rawalpindi division depends on timely rains,” said local farmers. They said wheat was at growing stage and delay in rain could have damaged the staple food crop.