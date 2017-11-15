tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Petition disposed of: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Tuesday disposed of a petition challenging the appointment of a PML-N ex-MNA as Punjab chief information commissioner. The Punjab government submitted a copy of his resignation from the office. The petitioner-lawyer had argued that the appointment of Naseer Ahmad Bhutta as chief information commissioner had been made purely on political basis by ignoring the rules.
