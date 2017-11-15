Wed November 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

CITY PULSE

CITY PULSE

Alienation: Full Circle Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled “Alienation”, a group show featuring works by Anum Lasharie, Annem Zaidi, Babar Moghal, Manizhe Ali, Paul Mehdi Rizvi, Sheherezade Junejo and Shiraz Malik. The exhibition opens on Tuesday, Nov 14 at 5pm and will continue till December 5.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement