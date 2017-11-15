CITY PULSE

Alienation: Full Circle Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled “Alienation”, a group show featuring works by Anum Lasharie, Annem Zaidi, Babar Moghal, Manizhe Ali, Paul Mehdi Rizvi, Sheherezade Junejo and Shiraz Malik. The exhibition opens on Tuesday, Nov 14 at 5pm and will continue till December 5.