One-window facility urged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Businessmen Panel of the Federation Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has sought one-window facility to facilitate investors, a statement said on Tuesday. BMP officials Mian Anjum Nisar, Mian Usman Zulfiqar and Senator Ghulam Ali said that the government should provide one-window facility to investors across the country with the support of chambers of commerce and industries so that foreign direct investment (FDI) may be attracted for the export-oriented industries, which is much needed for the country.
Investment policies should be designed in conformity with the investors' needs in view of strategic position and a market place teeming with possibilities, they added. Similarly, it is imperative that investment is also sought in export-oriented industries in order to increase the capability of the economy to generate the foreign exchange necessary to sustain and service the growing external debt, they said.
LAHORE: The Businessmen Panel of the Federation Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has sought one-window facility to facilitate investors, a statement said on Tuesday. BMP officials Mian Anjum Nisar, Mian Usman Zulfiqar and Senator Ghulam Ali said that the government should provide one-window facility to investors across the country with the support of chambers of commerce and industries so that foreign direct investment (FDI) may be attracted for the export-oriented industries, which is much needed for the country.
Investment policies should be designed in conformity with the investors' needs in view of strategic position and a market place teeming with possibilities, they added. Similarly, it is imperative that investment is also sought in export-oriented industries in order to increase the capability of the economy to generate the foreign exchange necessary to sustain and service the growing external debt, they said.
Comments