One-window facility urged

LAHORE: The Businessmen Panel of the Federation Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has sought one-window facility to facilitate investors, a statement said on Tuesday. BMP officials Mian Anjum Nisar, Mian Usman Zulfiqar and Senator Ghulam Ali said that the government should provide one-window facility to investors across the country with the support of chambers of commerce and industries so that foreign direct investment (FDI) may be attracted for the export-oriented industries, which is much needed for the country.

Investment policies should be designed in conformity with the investors' needs in view of strategic position and a market place teeming with possibilities, they added. Similarly, it is imperative that investment is also sought in export-oriented industries in order to increase the capability of the economy to generate the foreign exchange necessary to sustain and service the growing external debt, they said.