Those demanding early polls living in fool’s paradise: Saad

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is isolated politically in its demand for an early election, and those talking about early elections are living in a fool’s paradise.

Talking to the media after a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) top leadership, he said important decision were made in the meeting regarding party’s mass contact campaign as well as party mobilisation before Election 2018.

“It was decided that the Central Parliamentary Board would be notified within a few days. Party conventions will be held at divisional level, which will be participated by senior party leaders. Dates and venues for the public meetings across the country following the Abbottabad public meeting would be finalised and issued soon in which top party leadership will address the gatherings, added Saad Rafiq.

The minister said that the results of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting should be awaited. He said it is hoped that the matter will be resolved in the meeting of the CCI. He said if the issue was resolved, then there will no legal or constitutional hurdle in holding of general elections on time. He said that the next elections will be held on time and apparently there is no hurdle in holding of elections on time. He said Senate elections would be held on time and any speculation and doubt was baseless.

About Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Asif Zardari, he said politicians were in touch with each other on different issues and anyone who refuses to talk with other political parties is not a politician.