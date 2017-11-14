‘Follow Iqbal’s teachings for respectable life’

LAHORE :Allama Iqbal’s thought is the only way to progress and it can be utilised to have better relations with the neighbouring countries. These views were expressed by the speakers at the Iqbal Day seminar held by the Iqbal Academy Pakistan at Aiwan-i-Iqbal on Monday.

Iqbal Academy Pakistan Vice-President Munib Iqbal presided over the seminar, Director of the Academy Muhammad Bakhsh Sangi delivered the welcome address whereas Sajjad Mir, Irshad Arif, Dr Raghib Naeemi, Salman Ghani, Prof Saleem Mazhar, Muhammad Hassan and Haroon Akram Gill also spoke on the occasion. Students from different institutions recited Kalam-i-Iqbal and won cash prizes and shields.

Grandson of Allama Iqbal, Munib Iqbal, said Iqbal’s teachings are the path for youths to rise and play their part in the development of nation and country. “Iqbal is not only the leader for Pakistani nation but also for the rest of the Muslim world. He wanted to make this nation a brave one” said Munib.

He advised the new generation to follow Iqbal’s teachings for a respectable life. Sajjad Mir said it is hard to even think about sovereignty without Iqbal’s thinking. Irshad Arif said we are an atomic power but still look for others to help us grow. He said the government has even cancelled the holiday on Iqbal Day and it shows their lack of interest in Iqbal and his teachings. Salman Ghani, Muhammad Hassan, Dr Raghib Naeemi, Dr Saleem Mazhar and Laiba Sohail also spoke on the occasion.

Agriculture inputs: The government should take steps to curtail rates of agricultural inputs to lower the price of rice and make it competitive, demanded leading traders. Subsidy on agricultural inputs including seed, diesel, water and electricity be given to growers in addition to incentives on increasing the per acre yield, said Sameeullah Naeem and other leading rice traders while talking to newsmen at a press conference. There should be a systematic improvement in minimizing the input cost and increase in the yield and quality of rice, Naeem said and adding such steps could help in making rice sector competitive in the market.