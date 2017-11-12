Will send Sharifs, Zardari to jail after getting power: Imran

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said Nawaz Sharif has gone forever and will never return, and now it is Shahbaz Sharif’s turn to go, as the Hudaibya Papers Mills case will be revisited by the Supreme Court.

Addressing a big public gathering at Kamal Park in Taunsa Sharif on Saturday, he said PTI would send Sharif brothers, Asif Ali Zardari and all other corrupt politicians to jail after being elected to power in the upcoming elections.

The PTI chief demanded immediate elections in the

country, saying that no government exists at the time, while a convicted man (Nawaz Sharif) is being given a VVIP protocol of 40 vehicles at the cost of national exchequer. Strongly criticising Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said he was entertaining a convict by allowing him to stay at the Punjab House. He asked the prime minister as to where does his moral values stand. “Does that mean that he (PM) is also a corrupt person like Nawaz Sharif?”

Imran said the interests of the ruling class are linked with the foreign countries. “They are involved in money-laundering; they prefer to conduct their business, education and hold bank accounts in foreign countries as well as use their health facilities, which is an injustice to the people of Pakistan,” he added while referring to the Sharif family. Imran alleged that a federal minister is still serving a Dubai-based company and getting salary regularly, which is a shameful act on his part.

The PTI chief said in civilised societies, social boycott of thieves is carried out. But, in our country, thieves who rob national wealth are given protocols. He said he would abolish this culture after coming to power.

He announced that he would open a college at Taunsa Sharif like the Namal College Mianwali, where poor students would be provided free-of-cost education. He asked the administration to take strict action against the private university for awarding bogus degrees.

He said the Federal Board of Revenue is supporting the powerful class which does not pay taxes, while 90 per cent tax is paid by the common people. He said if his party is elected to power in the next elections, it would focus on agriculture sector, which is the backbone of the economy. He said for development of agriculture sector, new improved varieties of seed would be introduced, while smaller units would also be awarded loans to boost the economy.

He said he salutes the judiciary for their bold decisions that exposed the Sharif brothers, who were also involved in money-laundering. He claimed the Sharif family destroyed all institutions of the country.

He said 60 per cent of the Punjab budget is being spent in Lahore, while in other parts of the province, even clean drinking water was not available, and over one hundred million people in the country are living below the poverty line. He said the PTI government would first develop remote and far-flung areas that would help prevent shifting of population from rural areas to the mega cities. Jehangir Tareen, Shah Mehmood Qureshi also spoke on the occasion.