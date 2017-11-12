PTI leading campaign against corruption: Qureshi

MULTAN: PTI vice-chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that his party is leading a campaign against corruption and he has conveyed party chairman Imran Khan that corrupt politicians should not be accepted in the party.

He said this while addressing a reception hosted by him in the honour of PFUJ-Dastoor group here on Saturday. Qureshi said that the PTI had become a symbol against corruption and the party had no room for corrupt politicians. The people of Karachi had shown positive sign by rejecting Altaf Hussain, he added. He said that journalists had raised voices against dictatorship in the history of Pakistan. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Punjab was a big province and division of Punjab was inevitable for balancing the federation. He said that the Indian Punjab had been divided into three parts or provinces. The south Punjab was struggling for its identity, he maintained.

He asked the journalists to highlight the south Punjab deprivations through their pens. He said that the Paradise Leaks had exposed big fishes after the Panama Leaks. The institutions in Pakistan were facing tough time and ordeal now, he continued. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Pak Army had achieved remarkable victories at western borders despite critical situation at the Line of Control (LoC). The world must acknowledge the services of the Pak Army against terrorism. However, he added, confrontation among institutions was a great threat to democracy and the country. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the history of judiciary was not hidden. The judiciary took advantage of the necessity of law, he maintained. The judiciary had become a symbol of freedom of expression, he told. The attacks on judiciary after the verdict in review petition were shameful, but the response of the Supreme Court Chief Justice was historic, he said. “The military and judiciary were setting new directions, which were appreciable”, Qureshi added.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the PTI was receiving warm response from public across the country. The Sindh National Front had merged with the PTI and successful public meetings were showing the PTI strength, he added. PFUJ Dastoor secretary general Sohail Afzal Khan, vice-president Shakilur Rahman Hur, MUJ Dastoor president Ashfaq Ahmad, Mumtaz Khan, Mazhar Javed, Naveed Anjum Shah, Nadeem Haidar, MUJ patron Rao Shamim and others were also present.