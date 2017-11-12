Six hurt in fog-related accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Six people were injured when four cars collided with each other due to heavy fog near Toba-Gojra Bypass Road on Friday night.

Reportedly, a car coming from Gojra hit by a car coming from opposite direction. Later, a van and another car also coming from Gojra hit both cars. As a result, six people, including Ahtesham and his relative Tahira, sustained injuries.