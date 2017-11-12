Sun November 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Six hurt in fog-related accident

Six hurt in fog-related accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Six people were injured when four cars collided with each other due to heavy fog near Toba-Gojra Bypass Road on Friday night.

Reportedly, a car coming from Gojra hit by a car coming from opposite direction. Later, a van and another car also coming from Gojra hit both cars. As a result, six people, including Ahtesham and his relative Tahira, sustained injuries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement