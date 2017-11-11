Honest leaders can pull country out of crises: JI leader

BANNU: Jamaat-e-Islami deputy chief Prof Muhammad Ibrahim on Friday said only honest leadership can pull the country out of crises.

Addressing a public gathering in Hassankhel Jaffar Khan, he said that the rulers had done nothing for the welfare of the people. “They are just following the Western agenda,” he said, adding the rulers had become the stooges of US and had done nothing for the welfare of the people.

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif did nothing for the betterment of the country and always preferred his own interests, he maintained. The former senator said the JI was the only political party which could be trusted and could offer honest and devoted leadership to the country. He urged the people to support JI for bringing about a positive change and economic stability in the country.