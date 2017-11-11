Thin attendance in schools

Islamabad :Private schools in the federal capital closed their campuses on Friday due to security concerns caused by fears about a march on the city by the activists of religious groups camped in adjoining Rawalpindi.

Though open, the government educational institutions saw thin attendance with the mostly the students living in Rawalpindi or the areas near it opted to stay home due to road blockades and fear of violence.

The private schools said they’re hopeful that they would reopen on Monday on the easing of tensions. Life in Islamabad’s suburban areas and Rawalpindi have been paralysed for three days due to the occupation of the garrison city’s Faizabad interchange by the Tehreek-i-Labaik Yah Rasool Allah and Sunni Tehreek Pakistan and the road blockades created by the administration across the city to prevent a law and order situation.