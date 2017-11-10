LHC directs Pemra chairman to submit rejoinder

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed Pemra Chairman Absar Alam to come up with a rejoinder in a petition challenging his appointment.Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Karim on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition challenging the appointment of Absar Alam as chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) by November 16 after the counsel of the petitioner completed his arguments.

The petitioner’s counsel Azhar Siddique gave arguments against appointment of Absar Alam as Pemra chairman. He said that the judgments of the Supreme Court barred contractual appointments on permanent posts. Whereas the appointment of the respondent was made as acting chairman of Pemra, he added. The court after hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel directed counsel of Absar Alam to come up with final arguments on next hearing going to be held on November 16.