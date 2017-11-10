Minhaj moot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A World Peace and Role of Religion International Conference will be held in Lahore on Nov 11-12 jointly by Minhaj University Lahore and Punjab Higher Education Commission. Known scholars from Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Australia, India, Switzerland, UAE and Pakistan will participate in the conference.
