Fri November 10, 2017
Lahore

November 10, 2017

Minhaj moot

LAHORE: A World Peace and Role of Religion International Conference will be held in Lahore on Nov 11-12 jointly by Minhaj University Lahore and Punjab Higher Education Commission. Known scholars from Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Australia, India, Switzerland, UAE and Pakistan will participate in the conference.

