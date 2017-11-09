Four LeJ men among seven arrested in raids

Seven criminals including members of banned militant outfits were arrested in separate raids conducted by the personnel of Federal Investigation Agency and Rangers, on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Sindh Rangers stated that on receiving secret information the paramilitary soldiers conducted a raid in Mominabad and arrested four terrorists of the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The arrested suspects were identified as Mohammed Shahzad alias Kalay, Haider Ali alias Chapatu, Mohammed Irfan alias Mamo and Mohammed Zahid alias Waseem alias Anda. The accused were reportedly involved in attacks on polio vaccinators and had also facilitated terrorist activities.

In Landhi, the Rangers personnel arrested Mohammed Shahid alias Gaddah who was associated with the Mohajir Qaumi Movement- Haqiqi. The accused was claimed to be involved in killings of MQM workers and other heinous crimes.

Counterfeiters held

A spokesman for FIA Sindh said the investigative agency received a complaint against two traders involved in the sale of counterfeit CASIO calculators.

Complainant Muhammad Qaiser of M/S KAD International Co alleged that M/S RA Traders, shop 7 located in Tayyabi Market on Marriot Road, and M/S Riaz Traders, offices 28, 29, 30, located on the first floor of Burhani Centre, near Marriot Road, were trading fake CASIO calculators in violation of the Copy Right laws. FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle recovered 600 fake calculators from M/S RA Traders, whereas 173 Calculators, empty boxes, stickers and other incriminating material were recovered from M/S Riaz Traders. The accused, Rizwan and Abdul Karim alias Farrukh were arrested and an FIR was registered against them.