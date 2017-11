Six PhDs awarded

Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhDs to six scholars. Sajid Mahmood Shahzad, son of Muhammad Yasin, has been awarded a PhD in International Relations, Shoaib Hussain, s/o Abdul Majeed, in Environmental Sciences, Muhammad Murtaza, s/o Bashir Ahmad, Islamic Studies, Muhammad Mazhar Akram, s/o Muhammad Akram Bhatti, in Arabic, Muhammad Arif, s/o Mushtaq Ahmed, in Islamic Studies and Muhammad Nisar ul Haq, s/o Muhammad Zahoor ul Haq, in Islamic Studies.