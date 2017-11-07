Tue November 07, 2017
November 7, 2017

Tremors felt in Muzaffarabad, Mansehra

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Muzaffarabad and surrounding areas on Monday morning.

According to a private news channel, the epicentre of the earthquake was 33 kms east of Mansehra and had a depth of 18 kms.  People came out of their houses in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

