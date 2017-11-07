Behbud completes 50 golden years,striving for women empowerment

Islamabad

One of Islamabad’s most anticipated social event of the year, the Behbud annual Bazaar held this weekend, has ensured that thousands of Pakistan’s economically challenged women, will be empowered through dozens of projects, which are now possible because of the generosity of all those who attended.

“This event at the F-9 Park is Behbud’s 49th annual fundraiser and everyone at the organisation is proud that Behbud has completed its 50 golden years, serving in the fields of health, education, economic empowerment of women and advocacy at the grassroots level. All of us have been overwhelmed at the response that the Bazaar has received”, says Sajda Afzal, chairperson Behbud Meena Bazar.

It certainly was one of the capital’s most organised events with enough space and activities to make it a fund day for the whole family.

“The rush of people continued till night time and we had to request the police to stop entry of people when it was time for us to wrap up. Behbud salutes the enthusiasm and support of all those that were turned away. An estimated crowd of 8,000 came for two days”, says another volunteer from the organization.

The stage at the centre where music was being played with children trying the latest dance moves, even had the oldies shaking their hips as carnival fever hit them on a perfect autumn afternoon.

Very thoughtful was space with table and chairs under a huge tents for visitors to rest or enjoy snacks being made in various stalls.

“Do try the ‘haleem’, it is simply mouth watering”, one visitor insisted.

While funds generated from the Bazaar are still being processed, volunteers who run Pakistan’s oldest NGO say that the entire amount generated will go to countless Behbud projects waiting to take off.

Dozens of shops set around the huge park ground gave a chance to entrepreneurs specially women even from as far off as Hunza to showcase their products and sell directly to customers. “Behbud’s success is also because of our donors and for the Bazaar”, says Sajda Afzal.