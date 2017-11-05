Sun November 05, 2017
Agencies
November 5, 2017

Child martyred, two hurt in SWA landmine explosion

WANA: A minor boy lost his life and two other children were injured when a landmine exploded in the Tiyazara area of South Waziristan Agency on Saturday.

The three children were playing in the fields when the landmine went off.

One child Shahzeb died on the spot while the others were admitted to a hospital in injured condition.

The security forces launched an investigation into the matter.

Resident said the militants planted the explosive devices to hamper the movement of security forces in the area during military operations.

