Geo mega drama ‘Khaani’ ready to go on air

KARACHI: Geo TV upcoming drama serial Khaani produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment headed by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, is all set to go on air on November 6, and stars Sana Javed and Feroze Khan in the lead roles.

Khans are often tagged as brave and headstrong community in our society. But our central character Sanam Khan is a pragmatic girl; but her younger sisters consider her a coward and tease her with the title “Khaani”.

Her one and only brother Sarim is soon to be graduated and has to share the burden of the family.

On the other hand, Mir Hadi, a rich brat, short-tempered fellow belongs to an influential family. He somehow gets into a clash with Khaani’s family after an incident. When the influential offender Mir Hadi approaches Khaani’s family to settle the issue, surprisingly the pigeon-hearted Khaani shows immense resistance. Mir Hadi gives them death threats, scares them but his intimidating behavior pushes Khaani to stand like an iron wall in front of him. Khaani’s chivalry and bravery melts Mir Hadi’s heart and he falls in love with her. Will Khaani seek revenge or love?

7th Sky Entertainment’s popular show Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai ended on a high note, and now the audiences have huge expectations from the magnum opus, Khaani. Other popular shows under this banner include Khaali Haath, Hiddat, Tum Kon Piya and Noor-e-Zindagi. Directed by the award-winning director Anjum Shahzad and written by Asma Nabeel, Khaani’s teaser depicts a unique love story, and will take the audiences on an emotional roller-coaster.

The beautiful original sound track of this show is sung by famous Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who has numerous hit songs to his credit. The rest of the cast includes Mehmood Aslam, Saman Ansari, Qavi Khan, Salma Hasan, Rashid Farooqui, Muhammad Ali, Seemi Pasha, Shehzad Malik, Shanzel, and Rimha.