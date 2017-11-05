Qureshi criticises privatisation of public hospitals

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the government’s top priorities are metro bus and orange line train.

Talking to media men here at the health professionals’ protest on Saturday, he widely criticised privatisation of public hospitals.

He demanded the Punjab government to immediately back down from its privatisation plan as the poor people would be the prime sufferers. He said the government priorities were not logical as the PML-N was enjoying powers for the last 10 years in the Punjab but had failed in developing the health sector.

Qureshi said the treatment of poor patients would not possible after the privatisation of hospitals. “There is no logic in privatising the institutions which are serving the people. If the metro bus can be given subsidy then why not the same would be extended to the health department.” He said if the health professionals observe strike for indefinite period, it would ultimately suffer a common man.