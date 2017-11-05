National T20 Cup moved to Rawalpindi

KARACHI: Due to the prevailing thick smog that has gripped Faisalabad along with other parts of Punjab during the last few days, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to shift the National T20 Cup from Faisalabad to Rawalpindi.

A highly reliable source informed ‘The News’ that the PCB officials on Saturday told the ground staff of the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad that the event was being shifted to Rawalpindi.

“The event has almost been shifted and the final decision would be made in a couple of days,” the source said.

National T20 is scheduled to begin from November 11. Sources said that Karachi could have been a better option but because of the renovation work at National Stadium it was not possible to shift the event there.

The smog has already hit three full days of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at Iqbal Stadium between Faisalabad and Peshawar.