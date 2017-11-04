Water sports, adventure tourism gala begins today

PESHAWAR: The water sports and adventure tourism gala gets underway at the Khanpur Lake today.

Organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), the gala titled as “Beat the Waves”, is aimed at providing youth with an opportunity of entertainment and engaging them in healthy activities.

The youth from across the country would enjoy jet ski, vek tube, family boating, zip-lining, shooting archery, volleyball, treasure hunt, instrumental music, rabab mangay, individual boating, hiking and trekking, bonfire, tug-of-war and cuisines in the event.

Besides other facilities, the TCKP has also arranged the transportation facility for the participants and visitors from Peshawar to Khanpur Lake. The vehicles will leave from the Tourist Information Centre located on the premises of Peshawar Museum and return from Khanpur after the end of the event.

Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museum, Culture and Youth Affairs Department, Muhammad Tariq has said that efforts were being made to revive culture, sports and tourism in every nook and corner of the province.

In-charge Marketing and Media Hassina Shaukat said that the TCKP was interested to attract private sector to join the government efforts for the promotion of tourism in the province. She said the upcoming gala was a good example of public and private partnership, where both were organising 18 water sports and adventure tourism events for youth.

The official added that the gala would send a positive message to the outer world that peace had been restored and sports and tourism activities were being organised everywhere in the province.