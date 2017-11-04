Algerian envoy hosts national day reception

Islamabad :On the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the National Day of the Peoples Democratic Republic of Algeria, Ambassador Lakhat Benkelai and his spouse hosted a reception at a hotel here.

The event was well attended by diplomats of different cadres, including defence attaches and advisors and Pakistanis from diverse walks of life. No guest of honour was present and envoys of Arab and African countries joined in the cake cutting ceremony after the national anthems of Algeria and Pakistan had been played.

There was a celebratory atmosphere in the air as lively music played loud enough to be heard over the din of conversation, while many ladies of different nationalities dressed in their national costumes added to the cheerful atmosphere. Since the celebration of national days is a family affair, receptions of countries in Asia; Africa and the Middle East usually have children included in the guest list, so they are very much part of the event - and if they are dressed in national costumes they are the focus of camera buffs. Some envoys believe that it is important to give a message on National Days, while others believe they are for enjoying with friends and family and refrain from giving a speech, adding to the overall mood of celebration. This evening there were no speeches!

Algeria is a large, predominantly Muslim country of North Africa. From the Mediterranean coast - along which most of its people live -Algeria extends southward deep into the heart of the Sahara, a forbidding desert where the Earth’s hottest surface temperatures have been recorded and which constitutes more than four-fifths of the country’s area. The Sahara and its extreme climate dominate the country. The contemporary Algerian novelist Assia Djebar has highlighted the environs, calling her country ‘a dream of sand.’

A female guest was enthusiastic about the beauty of Algeria and said she really enjoyed her stay of several years in this country which, after a century of rule by France, became independent in 1962 making Arabic the official language. Though many people speak French and the influence of the language and culture in Algeria remained strong, since independence the country consistently has sought to regain its Arab and Islamic heritage.

The capital is Algiers, a crowded, bustling seaside metropolis whose historic core, or median, is ringed by tall skyscrapers and apartment blocks. Algeria’s second city is Oran, a port on the Mediterranean Sea near the border with Morocco; less hectic than Algiers, Oran has emerged as an important centre of music, art, and education.