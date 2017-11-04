Record-breaking Saad puts Rawalpindi in control

KARACHI: Pakistan’s domestic cricket saw a record being created when left-arm medium pacer Saad Altaf pulled off excellent match figures of 16-141 to put Rawalpindi on the brink of victory against FATA on the second day of their Pool B fixture at Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Azad Kashmir.

It is the best-ever bowling performance from any bowler in a match of Pakistan’s domestic cricket.The 33-year old Margala-born Saad eclipsed Pakistan’s Test pacer Sohail Khan’s figures of 16-189 which the right-arm paceman had produced while representing SSGC against WAPDA in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match here at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium in 2007-08 first-class season. Sohail had taken 7-80 in the first and 9-109 in the second innings. The match ended in a draw.

Saad, who had grabbed 8-62 in the first innings, claimed 8-79 to enable Rawalpindi to dismiss FATA for 184 in their second innings. Set a target of 108, Rawalpindi were 14 without loss in their second innings at stumps.

Sohail Akhtar scored 51 off just 24 balls, hitting five sixes and four fours. Mohammad Naeem chipped in with 41 of 28 balls, striking five fours and one six.In response to FATA’s first innings total of 126, Rawalpindi began their innings at 149-4 and were bowled out for 203 with tail-ender Haseeb Azam making valuable 32-ball 27.

Medium pacer Sohail Akhtar was the pick of the bowlers with 3-35. Asad Afridi and Mohammad Sarwar got two wickets each.In another crucial Pool B outing, at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, right-arm experienced pacer Tabish Khan pulled off his career-best figures of 8-32 in 18 overs to enable Pakistan Television to gain 128 runs lead — after scoring 259 they dismissed KRL for 131.

Junaid Ali (34) and Nayyar Abbas (23) were the prominent scorers. But PTV were folded for only 37 in 17.3 overs in their second innings which set a target of 166 for KRL who were 6-1 at close. This was the 13th lowest total in Pakistan’s domestic cricket. Ali Shafiq (4-10) and Sadaf Hussain (4-23) rocked PTV with their lethal bowling.

The Pool B leaders UBL gained 53 runs lead when they dismissed HBL for 125 after posting 178. HBL had resumed from the overnight score of 29-2.

Azeem Ghumman (24) and Mohammad Waqas (21) were the distinguished contributors. Test discard Ehsan Adil grabbed 4-29. Sohail Khan picked 3-43.UBL were 120-2 in their second innings at close, for a lead of 173.

Umar Akmal was batting on 69. He struck 12 fours and one six from 73 balls. Saad Ali was at the other end on 25. Lahore Whites reached 80-5 against Karachi Whites at LCCA Ground, Lahore, in the 23 overs play which was possible on Friday. No play had been possible on Thursday because of fog.

At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, SSGC were struggling at 98-4 in response to 259 of NBP, who must win this match to avoid relegation.Test opener Sami Aslam was at the crease on 45. The left-hander had hammered three fours and one six from 95 balls. Off-spinner Bilal Asif captured 3-36 for NBP.

Earlier, NBP resumed their first innings at 203-6 and lost their remaining wickets for 56 runs. Bilal, who was batting on nine, smashed 38 off 52 balls, hitting five fours. Azhar Attari got 4-57.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Islamabad reached 122-8 in their first innings after resuming at 25-1 in response to Lahore Blues’ 220. Abid Ali (59) hit a fine fifty which had eight fours. Test fast bowler Aizaz Cheema got 4-22. Saif-ur-Rehman claimed 3-26.

Former champions SNGPL were 179-5 in their first innings in response to WAPDA’s 305 at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.Test cricketer Asad Shafiq scored 53 off 120 balls which featured four fours. Left-handed batsman Ali Waqas belted 47 off 116 balls, which had six fours. At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, fog hit the second day’s play as well with not a single ball being bowled in the match between Peshawar and Faisalabad.